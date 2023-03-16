UK singer-songwriter Kwun drops his latest release, ‘Ancient Ageless & True’, after his award-winning debut last year – it’s a stunning display of his musical prowess and conscious approach to his art.With angelic guitar that holds you tightly in moments of bliss, Kwun draws inspiration from the likes of The Eagles in his latest release. Born from a powerful shamanic session in the Andes Mountains, the lyrics flow with a resonant beauty and simplicity that leaves listeners feeling deeply moved: “I know now your love is ancient, ageless and true / I died a thousand deaths today, just to get closer to you.”The black and white cinematography in his latest music video for the single adds an element of timelessness to the video, perfectly complementing the theme of ancient love and the exploration of consciousness. The live music video is a beautiful work of art that transports the viewer to another realm, leaving them feeling enriched and inspired.Kwun's music is heavily influenced by his involvement in the Healing Arts and exploration into consciousness as he seeks inspiration from the electric atmosphere of Tulum, Mexico. He records his music in 432Hz tuning, a frequency that aligns with nature and the human body.Kwun is a visionary artist, blazing a trail in the world of music with his unique and eclectic style. He seamlessly blends personal and universal themes into his music, creating a powerful and emotive experience for his listeners. With a masterful command of a wide range of musical genres, from rock to funk and beyond, Kwun creates a sonic landscape that is both innovative and captivating. He is a true trailblazer, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in music and inspiring a new generation of artists to follow in his footsteps. 'Ancient Ageless & True' is a testament to his artistry and a promising sign of what's to come on his upcoming album of the same name. This track is a must-listen for anyone looking for music with depth and soul.You can listen to Kwun’s latest single here: