Self-Released (label)
15 March 2023 (released)
“Mystery exists in many realms. Seen and unseen. Felt and unfelt.”
Just who are Meat Cute? - An electronic duo, made of members of Camp X-Ray and Ex-Giant.
-----
“Sound equals feeling. Feeling equals being”
Just how are Meat Cute? - Body-vox, bated-breaths and aural-ambience by princess blowhole; machine-music and merry malevolence by mr Buchanan. Sand-blasting flames at the blasphemous, lambasting the bland and infamous. And vice versa.
----------
“Self-description is the ultimate form of artistic expression”
Just what are Meat Cute? – Meat Cute say “Meat Cute is suicide cabaret, a shambling parody of forced male perspective. Songs about joy, and jizz; everything else is meat” Ergo, Valerie Solanas’s S.C.U.M manifesto going toe-to-toe with Christopher Isherwood’s Berlin in a game of decadent chance, a decayed dance with the revel.
---------------
“Every poet begins (however 'unconsciously') by rebelling more strongly against the fear of death than all other men and women do.” ― Harold Bloom, The Anxiety of Influence: A Theory of Poetry
Just why are Meat Cute? – Cited influences and reference points range from NY noiseniks Suicide, prose-poet and British Brel Jake Thackray, Tony Hancock’s satirical subversive ‘The Rebel’ and American folk-punk band Andrew Jackson Jihad. To wit, a post-rock cocktail laced with intravenous idioms and insatiable shudder-pop. The only anxiety induced here is the fretful question of ‘Just exactly where can I get ‘all’ things Meat Cute?!”
--------------------
“Young people everywhere have been allowed to choose between love and a garbage disposal unit. Everywhere they have chosen the garbage disposal unit” – Guy Debord, The Society of the Spectacle
Just when are Meat Cute? – Meat Cute are NOW. Meat Cute are NEW. Avoid the garbage unit, love Meat Cute.
-------------------------
Meat Cute are ready and waiting for you to discover them at: Gloriole Stigmata / John B. Undone | Meat Cute (bandcamp.com)
Meat Cute can be seen (and caught) in the flesh at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, London, E2 8DA on 1st April 2023.