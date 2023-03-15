Single Meat Cute Gloriole Stigmata / John B. Undone Kevin Quinn Share with:





“Mystery exists in many realms. Seen and unseen. Felt and unfelt.”



Just who are Meat Cute? - An electronic duo, made of members of Camp X-Ray and Ex-Giant.

“Sound equals feeling. Feeling equals being”



Just how are Meat Cute? - Body-vox, bated-breaths and aural-ambience by princess blowhole; machine-music and merry malevolence by mr Buchanan. Sand-blasting flames at the blasphemous, lambasting the bland and infamous. And vice versa.

“Self-description is the ultimate form of artistic expression”



Just what are Meat Cute? – Meat Cute say “Meat Cute is suicide cabaret, a shambling parody of forced male perspective. Songs about joy, and jizz; everything else is meat” Ergo, Valerie Solanas’s S.C.U.M manifesto going toe-to-toe with Christopher Isherwood’s Berlin in a game of decadent chance, a decayed dance with the revel.

“Every poet begins (however 'unconsciously') by rebelling more strongly against the fear of death than all other men and women do.” ― Harold Bloom, The Anxiety of Influence: A Theory of Poetry



Just why are Meat Cute? – Cited influences and reference points range from NY noiseniks Suicide, prose-poet and British Brel Jake Thackray, Tony Hancock’s satirical subversive ‘The Rebel’ and American folk-punk band Andrew Jackson Jihad. To wit, a post-rock cocktail laced with intravenous idioms and insatiable shudder-pop. The only anxiety induced here is the fretful question of ‘Just exactly where can I get ‘all’ things Meat Cute?!”

“Young people everywhere have been allowed to choose between love and a garbage disposal unit. Everywhere they have chosen the garbage disposal unit” – Guy Debord, The Society of the Spectacle



Just when are Meat Cute? – Meat Cute are NOW. Meat Cute are NEW. Avoid the garbage unit, love Meat Cute.

Meat Cute are ready and waiting for you to discover them at: Gloriole Stigmata / John B. Undone | Meat Cute (bandcamp.com)



Meat Cute can be seen (and caught) in the flesh at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, London, E2 8DA on 1st April 2023.

