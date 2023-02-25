Interview Alexander Stewart Newsdesk Share with:





Canadian singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart recently released his heartfelt single, Blame’s On Me which got a spin from Radio 1 Future Pop Show last week and has since clocked up over 12 million streams on Spotify alone.



Quickly becoming one of the top independent artists to watch out for in 2023, the Toronto-born/LA-based pop savant is on fire. London has already become obsessed with Alexander as it’s the 2nd most popular city globally on his Spotify streams. Meanwhile, Canada has seen Alexander break into the top 20 Billboard charts and garnered well over 23 million streams with his first single “Backwards”. His two subsequent singles “Echo” and “When You Love Someone”, both released in 2022, have already amassed 23 million streams combined with his catalogue boasting an enormous 120 million streams across all platforms, an incredibly impressive feat for an indie artist.



Music News caught up with Alexander in London to find out more, check out our exclusive filmed interview below:



