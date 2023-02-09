Single Jax Jones featuring Calum Scott Whistle Thomas Frost Share with:





Despite being a relative newcomer, if, of course, we compare his career-span to the longevity of reputable DJs like David Guetta or Tiesto, Jax Jones has indisputably established himself as a trailblazer in British dance music.



Commercially, his career has gone from strength-to-strength, initially achieving mainstream success as a feature artist on Duke Dumont’s 2014 number one smash, ‘I Got U’, before issuing a string of his own solo hits – raging from the RAYE assisted ‘You Don’t Know Me’ to Years & Years’ ‘Play’. Friday 10th February saw the release of Jones’ latest single, ‘Whistle’, a melodious and infectiously anthemic dance-pop track featuring vocals from Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Calum Scott.



Aside from Jax, Calum Scott is an exciting choice of feature. Though he is arguably first and foremost an adult contemporary artist, Scott has found his niche in dance music, ultimately showcasing his sonic versatility by utilising the commerciality of this popular genre to his advantage. Put simply, this is not Calum’s first rodeo. Having carolled on the viral, tropical house hit, ‘Where Are You Now?’, Scott knows exactly what is required of him sonically in order to subsequently attain the summit of the charts.



On a more critical note, though, as mentioned previously, I would argue the release is audibly and lyrically catchy, collectively, Jones and Scott have hedged their bets by collaborating on a track characterised by musical qualities typical of a Jax Jones song - namely Balearic synths, piano house instrumentation and up-tempo drops. As a listener, I was yearning for both artists to push their limits and release something more musically audacious. Jax and Calum have rightfully earned their positions as spearheads in the industry and can thereby afford to take risks. Having said that, I have no doubt that the song will be chart success and an undisputed radio and fan favourite. Three stars!

