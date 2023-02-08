Since The Sugababes formed in 1998, they have never had trouble pulling a crowd and tonight at The Garage in north London was no different. With bass vibrating through our bodies, lights flashing, and news sound clips playing the original three female vocalists - Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy - took to the stage amid frenzied fan support. This intimate BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child gig, then burst into life with 2005’s ‘Push The Button’. Followed by ‘Red Dress’ and ‘Hole in the Head,’ the crowd ecstatic, singing every word and grooving to the beat.



Despite internal conflicts, line-up changes and solo careers, their unique sound and dynamic vocals have left a lasting impact on the music industry garnering a well-deserved live reputation including mobbed Glastonbury appearances. A mixed crowd old, young, male, female and everything in between confirmed their universal appeal. “Thank you for supporting us across our career, we’re still here” Mutya tells the packed crowd.



Tonight, Sugababes proved that they're still one of the hottest girl groups in pop bringing fresh energy to their classic tunes, including 'Round Round' and 'Stronger’. Their unique sound, which blends elements of R&B, pop, and dance, has helped them stand out in an ever-changing music industry. Their music continues to be popular among fans and has influenced numerous artists in the pop and R&B genres. Having won their legal rights to their name in 2019, the emboldened trio seem to be stronger than ever.



“Are there any freaks out there” asks Keisha before launching into my personal highlight and penultimate song of the night, ‘Freak Like Me’ which receives a thunderous response from the crowd. The hour-long show flew by leaving fans eager for more. High energy and visually stunning the Sugababes still have what it takes to mix it with the best in today’s expansive pop scene.



Setlist

1. Push the Button

2. Red Dress

3. Hole in the Head

4. Too Lost in You

5. Flatline

6. Today

7. Stronger

8. Overload

9. Flowers

10. Round Round

11. Freak Like Me

12. About You Now



