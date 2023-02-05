Live Elles Bailey, Chantel McGregor Stables Milton Keynes Andy Snipper Share with:





The sell out audience at Milton Keynes Stables were treated to a pair of very different co-headliners on Sunday – Americana superstar Elles Bailey & psychedelic rocker Chantel McGregor.



Elles Bailey opened the evening, playing a selection of material from her five albums as well as a couple of covers and a new single – ‘Hole In My Pocket’ - that will be released on Friday. Demi Marriner was added as backing vocals.

Elles has an amazing stage presence and was fresh(ish) from winning two awards at the Americana Music Association UK awards ceremony and receiving three nominations (Album of the year, Artist of the year & Vocalist of the year) from the UK Blues Awards. She had also featured at Wintersend Festival.

Unfortunately there had been problems with the onstage monitors at the show with Chantel in Manchester and slightly strained her voice, but the band were cooking and with Demi on backing vocals and Jonny Henderson on keys alongside the ever mercurial Joe Wilkins on guitar, the set was excellent. They even had time to fit in a duet with Chantel of Van Morrisons ‘Have I Told You Lately’ as a 25th Anniversary request from a couple of long time fans.



Chantel McGregor normally operates in a 3 piece band but this time around she was aided by keyboards and they added a great deal of texture to her sound.

She first came to the scene as a Blues player, but her sound swiftly developed into a much harder rock sound with strong Prog and psychedelic edges to her music.

She is a force as a live act and the set was sprinkled with some superb guitar lines and solos. Unfortunately, where I was seated, her vocals were less than perfect but the band was coming through cleanly and her guitar especially delighted.



Photo - Riffs Photos

