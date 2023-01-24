Album Delta Wires If Somebody Told Me Andy Snipper Share with:





I would bet the farm that this 7/8 piece band are the absolute nuts live. In a sweaty bar or full sized ballroom, their brand of horn-loaded classic R&B would go down an absolute blast.







They have been around many years, based in California’s East Bay and with a current line up of Ernie Pinata – bandleader, vocals, harmonica, Tom Gerrits – bass, Richard Healy – guitar, Tony Huszar – drums. David Bowman – trombone, John Christensen – trumpet, Caleb Murray – saxophone and Richard Sylvester – keyboards, they pound out some superb classic Blues and this album sees them at their finest.



Ernie Pinata blows a mean and soulful harmonica with a ton of passion behind his playing while Richard Healy’s fierce and subtle guitar playing is right on the mark. The horn section plays up a storm and the rhythm section is solid, insistent and driven. Always though, it is that stunning harp that draws you in to everything.



Most of the numbers are written by the band and they are right in the classic manner.



All round a fine album and one that will get you dancing around the room.

