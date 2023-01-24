Doncaster’s very own Doya Beardmore, aka Skinny Pelembe showcased new material at the Social in London’s West End Wednesday night. His first album release in 2019, Dreaming is Dead Now, presented his tight, yet subtle, approach to weaving enigmatic melodies with trip hop-like broken beats. The new material explores both familiar and new ground. Drums, synth and bass-synth underpinned Beardmore’s melodic guitar phrases and a warm vocal that moved between singing and occasional baritone-rich afrobeat-style spoken word.



The three-piece gave an engaging set with little room to lose interest, adding some extra breadth to Beardmore’s studio compositions. And on a cold January night gave to dreaming of brighter days and summer festivals where it’s highly suspect you’ll see Skinny Pelembe on the bill.

