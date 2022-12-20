Live London Community Gospel Choir The Royal Albert Hall Amanda Hall-Davis Share with:





The London Community Gospel Choir kicked off their 40 year celebrations, with a perennial whirlwind of festive gospel medleys, special guest performances and immense, emotive vocals, that reached a progressive crescendo, at the glorious soundscape that is, The Royal Albert Hall.



Celebrating 40 years, The London Community Gospel Choir, gave a two hour set of Yuletide spiritual glory, opening with slow harmonies and soulful gospel tracks. Smooth Radio’s compere Angela Griff set the tone, highlighting the history of LCGC, their achievements, over four decades of serving the community and introductions in her upbeat, mood, as the tempo elevated.



Joining the LCGC, was Wayne Ellington, whose astounding, vocal range and power hypnotised the crowd, with his festive, gospel version of ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel’. The crowd high on the energy, erupted with a raucous applause. The Heritage Orchestra provided impeccable accompaniment for LCGC, on their night’s spectacular, festive performance.



Sir Bazil Meade, entered to an uproar of welcoming cheers and inflamed the crowd, as he gave an electrifying performance of festive classics. Meade commanded the stage, with natural drive blending his faith and music, resulting in an electrifying repertoire of powerful soul and seasonal gospel tunes. ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ rang out across the Royal auditorium with high energy, as the crowds leapt up on their feet, with a dazzling wave of mobile lights creating a magical star filled auditorium , as an explosive display of unity rang out.



Phenomenal vocalist and special guest Sam Ryder, the Eurovision 2022 UK representative delivered his stunning rendition of ‘O Holy Night’, in timely unison with the LCGC.



LCGC original members, founders and musical pioneers joined together to enlighten the crowd on the history, foundation and belted out classic gospel hits, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Faith’, ‘ Silent Night’, ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’.



Energy overflowed, as in a blaze of spiritual glory, the LCGC’s performance surpassed its previous annual Royal Albert Hall spot, with the integral, festive, finale staple of ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ - sublime..

