Robben Ford & Bill Evans

There is a strand of music that I thought had all but disappeared, Jazz/Rock Fusion, but this album brings it back gloriously and with a wonderful sense of purpose and joy combined.Robben Ford and Bill Evans have both been Grammy award nominees and winners and, while Ford is predominantly a Blues guitarist and Evans a jazz saxophonist, the two have worked together many times over the years.The album is also helped by the addition of a first-class rhythm section with bassist Darryl Jones (recording and touring with the Rolling Stones since 1993 and former sideman of Miles David and Sting) and drummer Keith Carlock (currently a touring member of Steely Dan).For anyone who grew up with the likes of the Mahavishnu Orchestra or players like Larry Coryell or Al Di Meola on the jazz and rock side or CTI and artists such as Bob James or Hubert Laws, this will be both familiar ground and something fresh as well.The music is complex, perfectly paced and sounds free and wild. Evans sax playing especially has the best elements of be-bop and Ford’s guitar playing is natural and fits easily into a jazz or Blues environment. Both the artists have toured with Miles Davis and the list of artists they have not collaborated with is probably longer than the list that they have worked with over the years.One of the things I most enjoyed about this album is that they don’t stick to one type of structure. Opening track ‘Ever Ready Sunday’ is a classic fusion piece with heavy bass lines, driving drums with heavy cymbal work, floating soprano sax and complex guitar lines while the title track ‘Common Ground’ has a soulful and funky air with superb soul vocals from Max Mutzke (who has worked with and was a fan of Bill Evans from an early age).The album is not easy listening. Rather, it really rewards many listens, giving up a little of the depth and layers of the music each time you delve into it.Really, rather special.