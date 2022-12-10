One of the highlights of the winter season, alongside mince pies, mulled wine and the crisp icy-cold fresh air is the annual New Model Army London show. Upgraded to the Roundhouse last year for the covid delayed 40th anniversary, in reality the 42nd, the momentous two-night extravaganza drew from every part of the vast 15 album catalogue. Part of me wished we could repeat that incredible live event but alas we have eight more years to wait.



Back at The Roundhouse for one night only, on the same night as England played France in the World Cup quarter final, a large contingent of the audience packed out The Enterprise pub opposite, which prior to the game had kindly compiled a New Model Army playlist which was most appreciated by all. After the first half the pub emptied as the loyal followers trapsed across the road in the sub-zero temperature to catch the start of the two-set concert. Bang on time, Justin Sullivan strolled onto the stage brandishing his acoustic guitar and as the first chords of “Better Than Them” rang out, the adrenalin started coursing through the veins and we were off once more.



Sullivan has always been an adept lyricist, emotively capturing the spirit of the human experience. Whether it’s “Snelsmore Wood”, about the protests of the loss of ancient West Country woodland during the building of the Newbury Bypass; or “Die Trying”, a heart wrenching ballad about the men, woman and children who risk everything to cross the English Channel to find a better life. And then “Liberal Education”, written early in the bands career during the angst filled 1980s capturing the despair and anger of youth yet still pertinent to the here and now. Sullivan paints engaging stories of love, loss, life and death - the ever changing cycle of the seasons - in ways that remain necessary and relevant.



At the interval the mobile phones came out, and a few shaken heads later, England’s World cup dream came to an end. The best thing about being at a gig for a must-see game is that if the worst occurs then you have music to subdue the pain. The first shrill guitar chords of the second set intravenously announced “Bittersweet” and in one fell swoop all sorrowful thoughts were swept away.



The momentum gathered pace with the rolling bass line of “Never Arriving”, followed by the thumping “Here Comes the War”. The mosh pit by now an eddy of topless sweaty blokes, many of whom were likely there at the start. Sullivan references one of the first ever gigs the band played in London at the now bygone Marquee, and yes, I am proud to say I was there. Albeit I never dreamed NMA (nor I!) would still be here forty years later.



All in all, a thirty song set-list, which included a fair mix of classics, such as “The Charge”, “The Hunt”, and “No Rest”, bringing it all back to the very beginning by ending with “Betcha”, the first song they ever released.



Tonight’s show somehow eclipsed last years 40th anniversary celebrations. The passion and energy had taken me by surprise. Some bands implode, some bands lose their way, some bands just become irrelevant, some bands fade away and some bands get better and better with age consistently growing, absorbing and channelling these crazy times providing the perfect soundtrack to our lives. With a new album hopefully out next year, I feel sorry for people that don’t know or understand New Model Army, they will never know what they are missing.





We were also lucky enough to have a chat with Justin Sullivan before the show, please have a look below:









