Nashville-based Pop artist Keelie Walker release her latest single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. Inspired by the girls who prefer the quiet and thoughtful SHYBOYs over the popular guys, Keelie proves she is an artist to keep an eye on with this brand new dance anthem mixed by Gussy G (B-15 Project). The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted and interacting with people who were also really quiet and innocent. With SHYBOY, she is here to embrace this characteristic and inspire people to not view shyness as a weakness. She states: 'Now you have a voice, just be yourself and you still have the chance.' Music News caught up with Keelie Walker to find out more…I’m doing really good lately.SHYBOY is a flirtatious song geared toward the introverted boys that are quiet rather than the boys who like to play it cool when it comes to girls and show off a little bit. It’s a song that shows light on the introverted, quiet ones.My passion and love for music motivates me to write and create. I’ve always loved music and being a performer, it’s something I’ve always had a passion for since I was little.I’ve been a dancer since I was six and my favourite style has always been Hip-Pop. I feel like that portrays into my music because it’s always upbeat and fun.I had so much fun supporting Boyzlife because all their fans were amazing and the whole crew was always so kind to be helpful with anything. It was so exciting to be back on stage performing again since covid happened.I’ve always been super grateful to have worked with amazing people. Everyone I’ve opened for has always been so sweet and welcoming. I’ve always felt super comfortable on tour because of that. Growing up being on tour with amazing artists, it’s shaped me as the artist I am today because I learned so much about performing along the way.I have so many influences out there it’s hard to keep track of. Nowadays theres so many incredible artists but ever since I was six, I’ve been a die-hard fan of Taylor Swift. She’s the reason behind me wanting to be an artist and entertainer. She inspired so much when I was little I wanted to be just like her and do what she does. I still love and listen to her music.I’m currently working on writing more music to release and there’s more projects in the works.