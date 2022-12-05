Live Joanne Shaw Taylor Milton Keynes Stables Andy Snipper Share with:





Joanne Shaw Taylor has been making music for around 20 years, since being discovered by the Eurythmics Dave Stewart when she was just 16. Her rise through the Blues ranks has yielded a number of chart albums and a tour by her is always something a bit special.



The Stables in Milton Keynes is about the perfect environment to see her live: big enough for a good crowd, great sound, excellent view of the band. The sellout crowd were treated to a superb show to go with the environs.



Opening with a lively version of ‘Stop Messing ‘Round’ it was good to see her looking relaxed and comfortable, and she played a fine set combining new material and old and throwing in some stunning guitar solos alongside her husky vocals.

There were a few real standout tracks that really got the crowd going: ‘Nobody’s Fool’ had some real bite and ‘Let Me Down Easy’ went sown really well. The encore of ‘Mudhoney’ was a great way to end the night

The crowd were attentive but ready and fulsome in their applause and enjoyed the little asides from Joanne.



All around, it was a cracking evening. Joanne Shaw Taylor playing her Telecaster with real power and soloing for all she was worth.



Picture by Chris Griffiths



