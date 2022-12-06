Music-News recently had the amazing opportunity to interview talented instrumentalist/producer ARPIONTH. Here, we discussed how his older brother and native country of Sweden influenced his music songwriting and production, his single 'ORIGIN', and his latest album 'Concrete Creativity III.'
Hey Patrik! Tell us more about ARPIONTH and how you got into music songwriting and production?
Hi! The first thing that inspired me to play the keyboard and compose music was my older brother and his own songs, especially the song 'Uprising'. I made two covers of it that are included on my first album 'Concrete Creativity'. Another song that really inspires me is 'Crockett's Theme' by Jan Hammer. My first keyboard was a Yamaha PSS-280. My brother had a Yamaha PS-55 keyboard that I could use. I was 8 years old when I learned to play keyboard and compose songs.
When I was a teenager I began to compose music with Fruity Loops that later became FL Studio. FL Studio is still my main DAW. In 2005, I made my alias and artist name ARPIONTH. I wanted to make the name about things I use when I compose music. Therefore the words arpeggio, piano, saxophone and synthesizer became the foundation. ARPIONTH also has letters from my real name Patrik Gustafsson. In 2006, I began to release my songs on ReverbNation.
How has Sweden played a role in your passion for music? Sweden has a great history of music and artists. Swedish producer Max Martin and artists like ABBA, Roxette, Avicci and Eric Prydz (Pryda) are really inspiring to me.
We love your instrumental 'Origin'. What inspired this song? Thank you so much. When I had created the sounds for the song, I composed melodies that have the theme of a tribal soundscape. I think the name 'Origin' is well suited for it.
'Origin' is featured on your album 'Concrete Creativity III'. Can you tell us more about that album? The album is a continuation of the creative process of composition and my personal journey of experiences. The melodies and names of the songs on the album reflect that.
What is next in your musical endeavors? I have many music projects going on. My biggest project yet is to compose more songs with vocals. For now there is one released song with my vocals named 'Stages' on my second album 'Concrete Creativity II'.
What is one thing you love to do outside of music? I love to cook and eat healthy food with my near and dear ones.
How can our readers keep up with you moving forward? I release my latest songs on my website.