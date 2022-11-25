Single The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Mellow Andy Snipper Share with:





Finally! Rumours of a BONG Vol III have been circulating for a while and this single is the first fruit to drop, and it’s gorgeous!



Nearly six minutes of jazz flavoured funk, very much in the Parliament Funkadelic groove and, as usual, featuring some great musicians curated by John Heintz. Vocals/Lyrics: Kendra Foster (Parliament Funkadelic/D’Angelo), Guitar: Josh Blake (GFE), Bass: Ryan Martinie (Mudvayne), Keys: Jamar Woods, Drums: Alvin Ford Jr. (Trombone Shorty), Trumpet: Cynthia Robinson (Sly and the Family Stone), Saxophone: Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone).

Produced by John Heintz & Frank Mapstone, it has the feel of an easy groove, every element slotted in exactly where it can do maximum danceability.



One of those singles where if you aren’t dancing or air-playing those incredible drums or keys you need to check your vital signs or call the local crem.

Kendra Foster’s vocals are sassy and so smooth and Josh Blake delivers some outrageous choppy guitar riffs, all held together by Ryan Martinie’s pulse of a bassline.

Oh, and Sly & The Family Stone’s horn section!



https://open.spotify.com/album/3vtEDSEaAv9e0WH0jbidqb?si=ohsV4WfgTB233vTUvCYW-w



