Troy Redfern

Fourth single taken from Troy’s ‘Wings Of Salvation’ album and, like its predecessors, it’s a powerhouse blast of slide guitar under vocals that are so raw you could add an egg and serve them as Tartare.



There is something about Redfern’s playing that is so endearing, so honest yet its also balls to the wall Blues/rock.

Go back to the classic days of Free or Deep Purple MkII or Grand Funk Railroad and you have the same standard of playing for the sake of it, of having music just bursting out of your chest.



It’s a great single, sheer exhilaration. Endof







