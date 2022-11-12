Live Andy Bennett The Hub, St Mary’s Newsdesk Share with:





The talented singer-songwriter Andy Bennett played a concert of two halves when he played to a capacity audience at the Hub at St Mary’s on Saturday November 12th.



The concert, presented by Lichfield Arts saw a solo, acoustic first half, which showcased the strength of his voice and songwriting, and a second electric set with a four piece band.



Best known as a member of 90’s indie favourites Ocean Colour Scene, Bennett has also gained a following as a singer songwriter of considerable depth, with songs such as The Boy With a Troubled Soul being a first set highlight, whilst his soaring version of Crowded House’s Fall at Your Feet showed the acoustics of St Mary’s off to their best advantage.



The second half was more lively, with a drummer, keyboard player and bassist adding to the mix, who also provided harmony and backing vocals throughout the set. They played Come Together by the Beatles, and The Rolling Stones Jumping Jack Flash, but the set really caught light with an extended reading of Traffic’s Feeling Alright, with lively keyboard and guitar solos, and a rolling rhythm.



After that the audience was clearly on side, with two of Ocean Colour Scene’s biggest hits The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train providing communal singing opportunities for the lively audience and the band. An encore of Daydream Believer by The Monkees was a fitting end to the evening.



There were no grandstanding solos, no gratuitous ego, just musicians playing songs, and providing a communal experience, and sometimes, that is more than enough.





