Since releasing their first album in 1993, the popular songwriting duo of Ezio Lunedei and guitarist Mark (Booga) Fowell have attracted something of a fanatical following, and have continued to release thoughtful, well crafted pop and rock songs that blend elements of flamenco, and folk into a more commercial sound-scape.



They provided many musical fireworks throughout the evening, with a blend of songs that went throughout their multi decade career. With a certain influence from such figures as Van Morrison and Bruce Springsteen, their sound was a joyous blend of foot tapping pop, with darker, lyrical turns.



Their concert included such songs as The Further We Stretch about concerns of the modern world, to the encore of Saxon Street, a reverie for childhood innocence, memories and times gone past.



They also touched on sadder themes, in the ballads Just to Talk To You Again, and India. This was an evening of finely crafted music, written and performed by two musicians who have earned their place in modern music.



