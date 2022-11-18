Album Black Sabbath Heaven And Hell / Mob Rules Deluxe Editions Andy Snipper Share with:





Ozzy was sacked by the rest of Black Sabbath in 1979 after his substance abuse problems were growing to be too much to handle and he was replaced by Ronnie James Dio for two albums.

After the first – ‘Heaven And Hell’ – Bill Ward also left and so Vinnie Appice was brought in on drums for ‘Mob Rules’.



‘Heaven And Hell’ was an instant critical success and also a favourite with the fans while ‘Mob Rules’ took longer to find real favour but is now recognized as a fine album.



It has to be said that Ronnie James Dio brings a very different style to Sabbath with his vocals working as a counterpoint to the main rhythm where Ozzy tended to sing alongside it. Dio was also capable of a wider vocal range than Osbourne and drew more from Tony Iommi’s guitar playing than before.



These two reissues are available on CD and vinyl, and I focused on the vinyl release.

Having the originals of both of these on CD, I was amazed by the sheer power and intensity of the music on vinyl. The mastering is quite superb and the bass lines especially are clearly presented. Dio’s vocals have more depth and the soundstage seems deeper. It was a more exciting listen and I found myself more involved in the music. Tony Iommi’s guitar riffs especially are darker and more powerful. The CD of both are excellent but the vinyl versions are more satisfying.



Both albums come with the usual ‘Deluxe’ bonus tracks: ‘Heaven And Hell’ adds several bonus tracks, including versions of “Children Of The Sea” and “Die Young” recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, CT. The set concludes with live rarities like “E5150” and “Neon Knights” that originally appeared in 2007 on the limited-edition collection, Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon.

‘Mob Rules’ boasts an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Along with additional tracks from Live At Hammersmith Odeon, the collection also includes a newly mixed version of “The Mob Rules.” Highlights include stellar performances of “Neon Knights”, “Heaven And Hell” and “Voodoo.”



These two albums really do show a progression for Sabbath and if funds run to the vinyl versions they are well worth looking into.

