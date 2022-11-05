Kurt Elling, widely recognized, at least amongst critics and his colleagues, as one of the greatest jazz vocalists around, is performing at the famous Blue Note on this warm November evening in Milan. Touring his latest recorded project, SuperBlue, with the aid of some superlative musicians, this is a combo not to be missed and so here we are at the first of tonight’s two sets as is the way of the Blue Note clubs.



SuperBlue is a splendid album, musically, exploring jazz, funk, hip hop and blues with assurance and creativity; and lyrically, with texts by Tom Waits and Kurt Elling himself, heavily influenced by the beat generation poets, creating an interesting mind-set of peace, love and tolerance. On the stage tonight is his collaborator on this project, the great Charlie Hunter on his hybrid guitar, plus Kenny Banks Jr on keyboards and Marcus Finnie on drums.



As ever it’s a packed crowd, dining and drinking but eager to be in the room for the music too, as the enthusiastic reception of the band reveals. Playing songs from the SuperBlue album, it is simply a masterpiece of an exhibition in terms of band interaction, musicianship, attention to detail, having fun onstage and being in the moment. The ability to generate energy and big dynamics in the room are down to their first-rate capabilities and talents. This is also because Kurt Elling himself thanks to his scatting and vocal prowess means he can be a sax or a trumpet as well as a vocalist, seemingly at will.

But let’s talk about his singing: Stunning in its range, depth, perfect pitch and warmth. On the Carla Bley penned track ‘Endless Lawns’, maybe the most intimate, sensual track on the album, he puts in one of the best vocal performances I have ever heard quite frankly. It was emotionally overwhelming.



Songs like ’The Seed’, the Cody ChesnuTT and The Roots cover, and the self-penned tracks ‘Music Panic Epiphanic’ and ‘Circus’ come on leaps and bounds as the live setting exalts the individual performances and consequently the whole. Charlie Hunter and Kenny Banks Jr seem to visibly enjoy pushing each other to find new and unique chord structures and licks for the songs whilst during one song, Kurt and Marcus Finnie have a brilliant almost duelling jam, goading each other and the audience with every beat and every bop.

The band leave to rapturous applause with Hunter and Elling coming back on to play and sing a more bluesy number, interacting with unison and intent, having fun and enchanting the crowd.



After a perfect 70 minute set, the band remain and mingle amongst the crowd, chatting and signing albums and autographs. A second set, late in the evening awaits them . A gift that keeps on giving.



