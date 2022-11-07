Dominic Organic is …



Mechanic inorganic: The vocals on this debut from the man behind the music (and much more, of which to follow), Andrew Glick are so authentically inauthentic to render themselves impurely pure-pop.



Mettle machine muzak: Massaged, treated, textured to an inch of robotic soul, vocoded odes to an external other. Figments of fragments of fractured realties. Impossibly possible.



Techpanic in the databank: the surface is sheen. Scratch away and the synthetic-aesthetic reveals truth and daring. Submerged yet afloat, drowning in desires. Perfectly imperfect.



Opener ‘Overwhelmed’ is an affective/effective earworm, burrowing and furrowing into the (re)membrane ... and setting up shop. The song’s aching melody of a forsaken malady subtly evokes Electronic’s ‘Getting away with it’ and The Psychedelic Furs’ ‘Love my way’. Emotions are in motion, causing an ocean of commotion. An insatiable influx of flux, a conflux of ‘Aw, shucks …’



Within lie thirteen further tracks of observations from within, reservations from afar. Taking in the natural and eternal themes of existence as resistance (‘Only Human’); (uns)pooling external and internal feelings as the prime source of healing (‘Sensory’); and a humanifesto for all to adhere to (‘Sugar & Coffee’). There’s anything, something, everything for everyone.



Glick is also a member of the five-strong LA improve comedy-troupe The Hold –Up, further evidence (if needed) of quick-thinking brain-flashes and vex-communicated (dis)missives, gut-led gestures and heart-bled postures a prominent forte. He wears his art on his sleeve.



Turned on, tuned in, pop-shouts.

