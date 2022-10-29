Live Penventon Fright Night Ball Penventon Park Hotel James Coplin Share with:





The Fright Night Ball: Part II promised to be a feast of Halloween treats including live music, spooky cocktails, a Halloween DJ in the hotel ballroom and more, including scary Halloween actors.



We approached the venue down the long driveway and were greeted by some unsettling looking jailer types dragging chains behind them and clutching various fake (we hope) weapons, they let us pass and we entered the venue via the red carpet. We meandered through the hotel through various rooms, some with bars in, all with classy decor and Halloween themes. I had my ankle grabbed by a haunted looking soul who seemed to be in a kind of cage that came up through the floor, these actors that were scattered around the place and stayed in character really added an extra dimension to the evening.



We collected our free spooky cocktails, (I'm not sure what mine was, but I think it contained Rum...) and entered the truly impressive ballroom. Fancy Dress was compulsory, and although there were a few token efforts with just a bit of fake blood on their faces, most people had really gone to town. There were Devils, Mexican Day of the Dead characters, Zombies, some Draculas, a couple of really good Maleficents, a host of other spooky beings, and a particularly good Jeffrey Dahmer.



We really liked the little gold side room off the main ballroom.set up complete with a Oiuja board, not sure if anyone managed to bring any spirit gate crashers to the party though.



After a bit of a step to the right and a pelvic thrust we time warped ourselves into the live music room. We saw acoustic duo, Scenic Route. Jenna Bailey's vocals really compliment Steve Harris' accomplished guitar playing. These guys gave us a captivating set full of their own tunes and a few covers. Jolene, Bad Moon Rising and a superb rendition of Roadhouse Blues are the tunes that really took hold of the crowd tonight.



The Penventon Park Hotel seems to have mastered a good mix of classic and modern in it's luxurious decor and furniture. The staff were all friendly and welcoming and they had some awesome Halloween outfits on.



They clearly know how to put on a party here, this event was the quality of something you might expect to attend in a big city hotel, never mind one tucked away on the outskirts of Redruth in Cornwall. One thing you definitely wouldn't get on your way out of a city Halloween Ball though is a proper Cornish pasty. Everyone has handed one on the way out. It was a perfect end to a fantastic night.