Julie Driscoll was most famous for her hits with Brian Auger & The Trinity but she had been with the legendary Steampacket (Rod Stewart, Long John Baldry, Mick Waller, Vic Briggs, Brian Auger) before leaving to form The Trinity with Auger & Briggs.

Exhausted after 6 years of constant touring she quit to spend time writing songs under the management of the ‘father of British R&B’, Giorgio Gomelsky. Gomelsky also happened to be involved with Keith Tippet who had been active in the London Jazz scene from 1967.



So, that is the background to this album. Cunningly titled ‘1969’ it was recorded in 1970 and released in 1971 but the songs reflect the turmoil and explosion of the hippy scene in 1969.



Listening to Driscoll’s vocals, I get flashes of Americans such as Laura Nyro & Joan Baez, even Joni Mitchell but the music is strongly Jazz influenced alongside folky aspects and there is a list of musicians on the album that represents the absolute cream of the jazz and session scene – Chris Spedding - guitars, bass, Keith Tippett - piano, celeste, arrangements, Elton Dean - alto saxophone, Nick Evans – trombone, Derek Wadsworth – trombone, Jeff Clyne - bass, arco bass, Mark Charig – cornet, Jim Cregan – guitar and others.

I found it really difficult to put the album in the background. There is much subtlety and real depth to the sound – Eddie Offord was the engineer and Gomelsky the producer– and Driscoll’s voice is strong and has a deep tone – at times almost strident but never losing control. There is no question that you are listening to Julie Driscoll and that this is her album. Her words are almost poems and put to music by Tippets (later to become her husband) it is a fascinating combination.



Favourite tracks? I would guess that ‘Walk Down’ fits that, with the words cascading down as if on a steep staircase, or ‘Those That We Love’, all dark and slightly twisted. But I’d rather look at the album as a whole and I found myself playing it straight through and then just going back to the beginning and enjoying it again.



As usual, masterful remastering by Esoteric and a great booklet.



A forgotten delight

