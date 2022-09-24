Album Lightnin' Malcolm Eye Of The Storm Andy Snipper Share with:





The particular strain of Blues known as Mississippi Hill Country Blues is alive and very well in the hands of Lightnin’ Malcolm and this album absolutely typifies it.

Raw, fuzz & distortion laden guitars, strong beats and a general feeling of basic music from the heart and gut rather than anything polished or intellectual in its base.



His history puts him alongside the best of the best – he has played with R.L. Burnside, T Model Ford, Big Jack Johnson, the Dickerson brothers and the North Mississippi Allstars as well as co-founding the 2 Man Wrecking Crew with R.L. Burnside’s Grandson Cedric.



This album is produced by Tab Benoit and has drummer Brady Blade with special appearances by Tab Benoit on drums and Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk) on bass guitar.

Malcolm expresses his enthusiasm: “Brady and I are always spontaneously explosive, and when Tony Hall (of Neville Brothers and Dumpstaphunk) also stopped by and played bass, it was like getting the keys to a Ferrari... I try to keep the music honest and direct like my heroes did. I add a modern twist to reflect this present moment in time, just like they did. They reached way back and pushed way forward at the same time and were pioneers of ancient sounds.”



As for the album itself, nearly an hour of Hill Country Blues without any pretension or sophistication. Malcolm’s voice is raw and occasionally uncomfortable, solos are plenty and don’t always have a beginning/middle/end and the drumming is constant and in your face. All of which makes it an absolute joy to listen to. It is utterly natural and there is an intimate sense of groove with all the players on the same line. It feels live and unrestrained.

It's not for everyone, especially if you like your Blues smooth and predictable, but it speaks to a sense of punk and honesty.



A superb album, one of the best I’ve heard this year.





