If you remember Saturday mornings watching CD:UK and waiting for Sugababes to come on, you are probably a ticket holder to see them on their current tour.



The tour had been a long time coming for fans of the Sugababes, however Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan are back and now having the rights to call themselves by their original name after years of being unable to use it.



Any doubts that the trio would not sound as good as they did twenty years ago were soon forgotten as they appeared on stage at the Manchester Apollo performing Push The Button. Joined by a band who never took the limelight away from the three stars, the light show also complemented their performance.



Although the recorded version does not include fully the current line up, it did not matter as the fans greeted Sugababes like long lost friends.



Red Dress followed making you realise how much the trio brightened up the charts back in the day. A lone guitarist stepped out into the limelight on Hole In The Head which was a surprise moment in a night where no one was going to be disappointed.



Too Lost In You benefitted from some excellent harmonies between the three voices, though it was not all about looking to the past as a track the ladies performed under the Mutya, Keisha, Siobhan moniker, Flatline sounded magnificent as did Love Me Hard.



A cover of the Garage classic Flowers sounded like it was one of their own songs and is possibly a direction the Sugababes could follow in the future.



It was a concert that seemed to go far too quickly as Round Round was the penultimate track of the evening, with the three of them walking around their microphone stands just as they originally did back in the day.



Freak Like Me and About You Now closed the show on a night that proved what the charts are missing, hopefully it will not be long before Sugababes are back right at the top – just as they were tonight in Manchester. Highly recommended.



