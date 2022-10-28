Album The Butterfly Effect Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings Susan Archer Share with:





This much-awaited album is finally due for release on Friday (28 October), after an incredibly challenging few years for Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings. Just after the Covid pandemic had lifted and they were back out on the road, both had personal health setbacks. Thanks to timely medical intervention and sheer determination, they were back on the road again in the late summer and announced the release of their latest album The Butterfly Effect on 28 October.



Celebrated and hugely respected bassist Bruce Foxton, formerly of The Jam and Stiff Little Fingers, joins forces with From the Jam lead singer and guitarist Russell Hastings who has been working with Bruce since 2007, earning respect from fans across the world with his accomplished vocal and guitar skills.



From the eye-catching artwork (guitar plectrums and strings cleverly positioned as butterflies in the striking blue and red vinyl colourways), this album oozes class and style, and I’m pleased to say that the music is as vibrant and colourful as the album cover. It brings us 12 great melodic songs spanning different musical genres and styles, from the psychedelic 60s to country and western, 70s soul, jazz and strings, along with a good dose of early Jam punk-inspired attitude.



Contributing musicians include Big Country’s Mark Brzezicki on drums for nine of the songs and Tony Rico Richardson of Bad Manners who plays the sax in Lula.



Electric Lover has a real Beatles edge to it, circa the 1969 Abbey Road days, with a funky psychedelic vibe and even a bit of 70s soul thrown in for good measure, with the piano and Hammond organ really lifting you up as the lyrics sweep you along. Great bass playing by Bruce as always and Russell’s voice sounds so much like – Russell’s! We are always saying how Russell sounds remarkably like Paul Weller when performing with From the Jam, but when he performs his own material, his voice really comes into its own and can be appreciated in its own right. It’s true he naturally has Weller intonations, but his voice really has a soulful magic of its own.



The track called Lula is a stand-out classic, a really endearing song with echoes of The Small Faces and such a catchy verse. Russell’s vocals really shine on Lula and he hits those high notes effortlessly, giving a smooth and polished sound. The saxophone solo – a much missed element of post-80s music – makes a welcome return here, courtesy of the hugely talented Tony Rico Richardson of Bad Manners, adding yet another layer of magic.



She Said immediately sounds like a classic from back in the day, having a legacy country music aura about it and even an essence of George Harrison and the Traveling Wilburys. Loved the banjo solo and that great dance beat which, like the video, is a song to get people on the dancefloor to.



Wanted is a real gem of a song, with the flute and strings taking us through a soulful heart-felt love ballad where Russell really demonstrates the versatile range of his voice – performing with feeling and sensitivity (a huge contrast to his early punk Jam renditions with From the Jam). I don’t want to keep comparing Russell to Weller, but I have to say that it was striking to me how much Russell’s vocals remind me of Weller in his early solo Paul Weller/Wildwood LP era (I promise that’s my last mention of Weller!).



Circles takes us right back to the punk-inspired early days of The Jam with Bruce coming into his own with his signature bass lines, for which he is greatly loved and admired. With strong vocals from Russell, this has all the feel of the ‘angry young man’ sentiments of The Jam’s rebellious attitude from back in the day. Time on Your Side, however, is more akin to The Gift phase of The Jam, with the soulful saxophone and brass intro bringing us that wonderful rich sound that Bruce and The Jam did so well. Enhanced by the lifting Hammond organ, this upbeat song is another winner.



Two of Us starts with a great guitar intro and unravels into a hugely melodic 60s-inspired anthem, again reminiscent of The Small Faces, with echoes to Russell’s vocals adding to the surreal, dreamlike aura of this song.



Rain opens with a beautiful acoustic guitar and a rich kaleidoscope of instruments and again Russell shows us his delicate vocal and lyrical touch with soft, meaningful vocals for this rainy afternoon feel-good song. It really inspires you to want to curl up with a book or watch a movie, as the lyrics say.



Too Old to Cry Too Young to Die has a great orchestral backdrop and strings creating a rich, nostalgic feel which mirror the lyrics touching on the passing of the years and the challenges of middle age. A really touching song.



A lazy Sunday morning staple on this album is the relaxing jazz-enthused Walking with Me, lifting you up with strings and soul-searching lyrics, with backing vocals provided by Bruce, whose voice is as good as ever.



The finale of the album, Anything You Want, has a rousing brass opening and sweeps you along with its uplifting lyrics and melody. The Hammond organ adds another soulful element to this catchy tune which unexpectedly ends with psychedelic sound effects, creating a great finale to The Butterfly Effect.



Bruce and Russell should be rightly proud of this great studio collaboration which comes after a hugely challenging couple of years for them both. The Butterfly Effect is a fitting album name from this duo whose hard work, talent and experience have seen their material metamorphose into a beautiful repertoire and growing back catalogue to be proud of. Although I’m really looking forward to seeing them on their current Beat Surrender tour, it would be great to see Bruce and Russell playing more of their recent material in future tours. To see those gems from The Butterfly Effect, as well as their Smash the Clock and Back in the Room albums, interspersed with some of The Jam’s back catalogue, would be a tour worth its weight in gold.



