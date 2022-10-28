The decade where “alternative” went from being a descriptor to a genre of its own saw a big surge of bands which were fuzzy and heavy, yet bouncy and poppy at the same time. The 90s are looked back on as the birthplace of nihilistic grunge in the early half and even more nihilistic nu-metal in the latter half. Yet a burgeoning alternative scene was becoming the rock n roll mainstream. It carried a dose of angst but tempered it with a measure of goofy self-deprecation and a casual, college heyday ease. A new standard for rock n roll which shirked off the pageantry of the 80s and the prog wanking of the 70s while maintaining a modicum of the psych-tinged 60s.



Galactic Fuzz's self-titled debut is grounded in that 90s sound that fuses Brit-pop with American college rock. In addition, the band reinvent the genre by adding Tame Impala-esque synth-rock flourishes and New York indie chic. The trio based in Las Vegas and Miami is bringing back the melodically rich, rhythmically comforting style of 90s alternative, incorporating the new colours that rock has taken on along the way.



Snappy acoustic guitar leads the opener 'Find Your Way' as singer Javier Guell lays down a loungey croon. The song reads as a message to twenty-somethings stumbling through the messy pitfalls and victories of discovering your path. The first single 'Transparent' is a jalopy powered on disaffected angst and indie rock mojo. The rising chorus harmonies and rollicking rock n roll solo licks give a spirited thrust to the woolly power chord rhythms. When the band takes it down a notch on 'Do What You Can', the psychedelia that comes out has the feel of Pet Sounds with producer Roger Izzaguire stepping into layer dreamy backing vocals. The verses let bassist Javier Garcia really stretch out over Ricardo Mere's casual shuffle.



'Pyramids and Ghosts' is an effortless sunny afternoon jam with subtle musical modulations that slyly inject a level of nostalgia. Mere shifts timing and syncopation with a smooth push and pull that keeps that track in a constant state of flux. The third single 'Lest We Fall' uses murky guitar tones and wistful backing vocals to conjure a haunting, yet jazzy feel. Guell's guitar eventually erupts out of the swamp to soar in a prog rock frenzy.



Galactic Fuzz is a record that sits comfortably in its space. Excited but unhurried, struggling but surviving. A view from a little further up the mountain letting the younger ones know that they'll make it. The band doesn't push to show off, keeping the music fairly simple. Yet at a moment's notice, they can bust out complex parts and gnarly shreds. Proof that it takes talent to make it look effortless.

