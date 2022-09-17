Live Americana Fest 2022 Americana Fest, Nashville Alan Powell Share with:





John Sebastian and the Loving Spoonful famously sang “Well there's sixteen thousand eight hundred and twenty one mothers from Nashville. All their friends play music and they ain't uptight when one of their kids will. Because it's custom made for any mothers son to be a guitar picker in Nashville. And I'm sure glad to say a few words about the music and the mothers from Nashville”



I'm sure glad also to say a few words about Nashville and Americanafest 22, Five days of country, soul blues, folk and roots music spread over more than 80 different venues. Jacked on Fried Balloney sandwiches, Fish Tacos and Miller Highlife we were treated to great music and events morning noon and night.



Highlights of the festivities are always the tribute shows , this year being Shine a light, 50 years of Exile on Main St, A tribute to Levon Helm of The Band and 1972 a tribute. Various artists from the festival each performing a song from The Stones classic album. Tumbling Dice, Happy, Rocks off etc. all sounding great. The show was rounded off with a rousing Paint it black and Gimme Shelter with an astonishing vocal performance by Kyshona. The Tribute to the late great Levon Helm included performances by Hayes Carll, Alison Moorer and an all star rendition of The Band's The Weight.



The 1972 show was also Superb, so many great performances of songs recorded that year, The Staple Singers I'll take you there, Elton John's Honky Cat, Al Green's Let's stay together, Bill Withers Lean on me Dr Hook's Sylvia's mother, Mott The Hoople's All the young dudes and the rousing encore of Deep Purple's Smoke on the water to name but a few, the 15 piece band were sensational!



Accompanying the music are the talks and seminars at The Westin Hotel. The Great songwriter Rodney Crowell was interviewed and read lyrics from his new book Word for word. Not only is Rodney Crowell a great interviewee, he is a master poet and wordsmith!



Another talk and interview were The legendary Al Bell former head of Stax records and Deanie Parker reminiscing about the Wattstax Soul festival from 1972, great stories and great visuals.



The events at various venues around Nashville were rarely less than superb, the likes of Aaron Lee Tasjan, Time Easton, Will Hoge, The blue dogs, Charlie Crockett , Chuck Mead, Mike Farris,The Heavy Heavy, Ferris and Sylvester, Joshua Hedley and Sierra Ferrell to name but a few, all brilliant!



The awards show at The Ryman Auditorium (The mother church of country music) is also a big highlight. This years winners included Billy Strings artist of the year, War and Treaty group of the year, Brandi Carlisle song of the year and Sierra Ferrell emerging act of the year. Lifetime achievement awards were awarded to The Indigo girls and Al Bell.



Another standout at the festival is DJ Mojo Nixon's “I love country”on Thursday afternoon at Roberts Western World Honky Tonk bar on Broadway featuring Louisiana great Tommy Mclain, Asleep at the wheel, Jesse Daniel, Willi Carlisle, Brennan Leigh and Brent Cobb all helped along by Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech boys.



Nashville is a party town at the best of times but for Americanafest it is off the Richter scale! Throw in free food and drinks at many of the events, Southern Hospitality and you are fast approaching heaven.



Final word on the festival has to go out to Seth James and his wonderful New Orleans style soul and blues review who closed out the festival at Exit/In, just a sensational way to round off the most fabulous week.

