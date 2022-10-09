The London Palladium was home to a mixture of heady nostalgia and Morrissey’s latest dynamic material — to the delight of a sold-out crowd.



Brit music legend Morrissey opened the first of two nights in London last night (the next show will be in Brixton Academy on 11/10), and in his 90 minute set he proved he is still as engaging, inspired and innovative as he ever was.



Performing much loved tracks such as How Soon Is Now?, We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful, Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want and Everyday Is Like Sunday, Morrissey reminded the audience of his legacy of classics that now spans decades.

Yet his performance of several new tracks from his upcoming album was met with deafening cheers. Sure Enough The Telephone Rings, Rebels Without Applause and Bonfire of Teenagers (an atmospheric and powerful track about the Manchester arena bombing) were amongst the new songs Morrissey delivered during the show, giving fans a hint of what’s to come in his latest project.



Morrissey has never been one to rest on the past, and his setlist at the Palladium illustrates this perfectly. As a songwriter and performer, his evolution as an artist couldn’t be more evident: he is still delivering today what the fans have always loved in him from the start.



There was a sense of being amongst friends, as hyped-up fans hugged, cried and chanted their way through the show, highlighting the way Morrissey’s music still unifies people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.



Say what you like about Morrissey (and let’s face it, the mainstream press certainly will) but the artist who has been going strong for over four decades is still as vital as ever. His trademark wit, humour and honesty (which was there last night in droves) provides the foundation of a remarkable career that shows no sign of slowing down…the audience’s reaction at the Palladium last night highlights the demand is there still for him. London can’t get enough of Morrissey.



Setlist:



How Soon Is Now?

We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful

Our Frank

Knockabout World

First Of The Gang To Die

Irish Blood, English Heart

Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings

Rebels Without Applause

The Loop

I Am Veronica

Frankly, Mr. Shankly

My Hurling Days Are Done

Half A Person

Bonfire Of Teenagers

Everyday Is Like Sunday

Never Had No One Ever

Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

Jack The Ripper

Sweet And Tender Hooligan



