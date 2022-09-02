Album Hawkwind We Are Looking In On You Andy Snipper Share with:





So, Hawkwind Eh? 53 years since I first saw them in (?)Camden. Yet another live album. Still dense, complex, riff laden and with those wonderful psychedelic electronics providing the scale and height of their music.



Dave Brock has been at the helm of these merry pranksters through the hundreds of different incarnations of Hawkwind, Hawkwind Zoo, Sonic Assassins, Hawklords, Psychedelic Warriors, Group X, Hawkwind Light Orchestra, The Elves of Silbury Hill, nearly 50 current and past members (many of them with multiple periods in the band) and is still gigging and driving them forward.

By now, Hawkwind should be one of the revered elders of rock and roll, elevated to the Hall Of Fame and playing tribute gigs with Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney, but no, they are the same edgy and magnificent troupe of outsiders they have always been – long may they continue.



To be honest, there have been some duff live albums over the years but also some that were absolutely magnificent. The original ‘Space Ritual’ has really stood the test of time and this one is heading towards that standard.



The lineup on this album (recorded last year) is Brock on lead guitar and synths, Magnus Martin on guitar and keys, Tim Lewis on Theremin and Axe, Doug Mckinon on bass, Richard Chadwick on drums and Athene Roberts plays violin on a great version of ‘Hurry On Sundown’.



The track listing is fascinating, covering all of the different periods of Hawkwind. Tracks by Robert Calvert, Lemmy Kilminster, Brock on his own and with various members of the current and most recent lineups, but all with the familiar driving guitar/bass/drums and electronic wizardry.



There are, of course, a number of standouts: an extended version of ‘Uncle Sam’s On Mars’ is full of menace, ‘Peace’ is quite lovely with a simple piano set against multiple synths and leading into the mayhem and power of ‘Right To Decide’. Nik Turner’s ‘Brainstorm’ gets a very punk makeover which really drive the song and ‘Hurry On Sundown’ gets a stronger outing with the whimsy of the violin in the mix.

The fact is, you don’t really pick out Hawkwind tracks as they are linked by other sections and it really is worth immersing yourself from start to the cataclysmic end.



