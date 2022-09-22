Album Lost Pyramids Monsters Under My Bed Andy Snipper Share with:





Sometimes you have to admit to ‘Guilty Pleasures’ and this album really strikes to two of mine – I adore ‘Jam’ bands such as Phish or the Grateful Dead or Govt. Mule, and I have been a fan of ‘cocktail’ jazz for many years.



To much of the material on this album, there is a jazzy element, beautifully played but it feels that tongue is rarely far from cheek. They stretch out in a dreamy manner, never getting harsh or aggressive in their playing but underlying the lyrics is a gentle psychedelia and surreal imagery.



The band consist of Chuck Wilson- guitar & vocals, Larry Sheridan- bass & vocals, Andrew Stump- keys & vocals, Nate Hockenberry- drums & vocals and there is no question of their talent or the ability to work together In fact, I would say that this kind of music only works when there is a psychic link between the band members – and this does undoubtedly work.



Anyone familiar with certain ‘frowned upon’ pharmaceuticals will recognize the ability of the band to have you mesmerised as tracks such as the title track and ‘Party In The Rain’ develop, gradually increasing the tempo and intensity and hitting those REM spots that seem to go directly to the central cortex.



The nine songs here all suggest that they would be a great platform for the band to stretch into long jams around in a live setting but benefit from the necessary strictures of the recording process.



A new band to me, but a really nice find on a wet Wednesday.

