The original ‘Wreckage’ album was released in 2017 so this is the second live album from Robert Jon and his Wreck.



They have exploded onto the scene in the last couple of years with a pair of storming albums and gained huge accolades for a live set that brought to mind the absolute best of southern rock and Blues. Obviously, this represents the live shows they played in the last year or so and, for anyone that missed them, they left audiences around Europe exhausted and very happy after intense and supreme music.



Frankly, the album is as good as any live album I’ve heard this year. They start with a belter in ‘She’s a Fighter’ with some wicked slide guitar and just build from there. Every track is eminently danceable, the band rocks like a beast and Robert Jon’s drawled vocals are powerful.

It’s an album where I just pick out favourites. The playing is just so hot and the music cooks like a 2000 degree pizza oven.

‘Waiting For Your Man’ is dirty and has some super complex interplay and leads into ‘Rescue Train’ which has a keening feel and a great bass line.

One band that they remind me of is The Band and the album gets a stunning version of ‘The Weight’ – very much in the style of The Band but somehow still sounding like Robert Jon & The Wreck.

The single, released a couple of days ago, is ‘Old Hotel Room’ which looks at life on the road and really gets the sense of loneliness and desperation that many touring musicians face.







‘On The Run’ is a fast paced belter of a number and leads perfectly into the Deep Purple-like ‘Cannonball’, great riff and organ playing in the gaps as well as a stunning organ solo. A real seventies throwback and over 9 minutes of great playing.

The album closes on ‘Witchcraft’, fusion-esque and with superb and complex playing.



It all makes for a great live album and, basically, an essential for any good collection.



They will be touring in February next year

