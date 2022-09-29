Live 10cc, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour Halifax Victoria Theatre Graham Clark Share with:





Having a back catalogue that is a masterclass in pop music, 10CC headed out on their opening night of their Ultimate Greatest Hits tour in style at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax.



Of the original line up only Graham Gouldman remains along with Rick Fenn and Paul Burgess assisted by newer members Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal.



Covering the majority of vocals sung originally by Lol Crème, Hornal often took the limelight during the near two hour set with his musicianship and voice being a worthy candidate to sing some of the best pop songs of the genre. His versatility made you think that he could have been in the band at the height of their success.



The title of Art for Art’s Sake was apparently inspired by a comment made to Gouldman by his dad as the singer, bassist and guitarist shared with the Halifax audience. His enthusiasm for his songs he either wrote or co-wrote was infectious – at times it felt like he was a proud father showing off his family.



Hearing the song nearly forty years on from when it was first released showed that the track, like the rest of the 10cc sings have aged extremely well.



Life Is a Minestrone having a lyric that talks about a mixed-up world – a lyric with is as pertinent today as when the track was released back in 1975. Lesser-known tracks such as Feel The Benefit off the 1977 album Deceptive Bends was replicated in all its twelve glorious minutes with the song being influenced by The Beatles.



The Beatles connection continued with Standing Next To Me - a new song that Gouldman had written about touring with Ringo Starr. The track written in the style of an old Beatles number contrasted well with the big hits the majority of the audience had come to hear.



Former member Kevin Godley made an appearance albeit by means of a particularly arty video on Somewhere In Hollywood though it was the lush arrangement of I’m Not In Love which really got the concert back on course after a lull during the lesser known known songs. Again, Hornal almost stole the show with his sympatric vocal.



Changing the lyric in Dreadlock Holiday to include Halifax was a novel touch which ended a consummate performance. It was only left for a barber shop quartet style version of Donna to take the show even higher. Sung Acapella the song, originally released fifty years ago sounded regal and magnificent in its new guise.



Rubber Bullets finally brought things to a close where 10cc had not fired one blank on a night of pure pop perfection.

