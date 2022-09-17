Live Roxy Music MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts (USA) John Reed Share with:





Roxy Music is undoubtedly one of the most unique, interesting, and eclectic groups ever. From the early days when Brian Eno was on board to their original demise (which came shortly after their highly-successful "Avalon" album) in 1984, the group is one of the most stylish and ethereal units ever. Considered pioneers of glam rock, they also played a part in conceiving punk rock. Roxy Music was a major influence on the Sex Pistols, especially Steve Jones (Sex Pistols' guitarist), who named his pre-Pistols' band The Strand (in honor of Roxy Music's song, "Do The Strand").



A Roxy Music concert in Massachusetts is quite a rare event, as they have only performed here three times over the last forty years (a mythical show at Boston University in 1983, and a pair of stellar reunion shows in July of 2001), until now. The band finally returned to Boston at a brand new venue, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, on September 17, 2022.



Starting off strongly from the very beginning, Roxy Music opened with "Re-Make/Re-Model", the initial cut from their 1972 self-titled record, and ran immediately into "Out of the Blue", a deep cut from 1974's "Country Life" release, before a mesmerizing rendition of "The Bogus Man".



Roxy Music (Bryan Ferry, lead vocals; Phil Manzanera, lead guitar/vocals; Andy McKay, saxophone/oboe; and Paul Thompson, drums) are touring in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Although the band ambitiously turned out eight studio releases during their original tenure, they have not invented a new product since 1982's "Avalon" record.



Midset show highlights were the atmospheric "In Every Dream Home a Heartache" (which was featured prominently on "Mindhunter", during the second season of the television series) and the instrumental "Tara", where McKay's talents really shined. "Tara" was turned into a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her image was prominently displayed on the massive overhead screen during the end of the song.



One has to wonder why Ferry never started his own clothing line. One of, if not the most, sharply dressed frontmen in rock history, Ferry is still the epitome of a dapper gentleman, as he again was donning one of his always high-end suits.



The glass-half-full vibes of the radio staple "Dance Away" shined, as did a pair from "Avalon", with "More Than This" and the title track.



The iconic "Love is the Drug" and the rollicking, "Editions of You", concluded the set. An outstanding two-song encore soared with "Do The Strand" and "Jealous Guy" (a cover of John Lennon's masterpiece, which was a solo hit for Ferry).



The show was a triumph and Roxy Music are still in fighting shape, proving they could easily expand their road show for future jaunts. However, recent interviews with band members seem to indicate that this tour really is their last waltz.



