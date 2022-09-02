Single Jack J Hutchinson What Doesn't Kill You EP Andy Snipper Share with:





Three re-recorded tracks from Jack’s last album ‘The Hammer Falls’ and a new monster track ‘Days Of Thunder’ all mixed by the legend Kevin Shirley – what’s not to love?



Fans of Hutchinson will already know the title track, ‘Down By The River’ & ‘The Hammer Falls’ but the new recording, coming straight off a tour, have a new sense of structure and the power & cohesiveness that only comes from road shaping.

Laughs the UK based hard blues rock/singer/guitarist, "We recorded the new song in the midst of my recent UK Tour, so me and the band were cooking from being back on the road. Kevin gave the tracks a new sense of energy and power and I’m super pleased with the results of our collaboration.”



His guitar work is developing into a serious weapon and his voice, once a little weak for a man of his image, is getting stronger and more assertive – he is beginning to sound like a natural singer.



The package includes a video of ‘What Doesn’t Kill You (Only Makes You Stronger)’ filmed in the bowels of Old Bridewell Police Station in Bristol







“Shooting in the bowels of the Old Bridewell Police station in Bristol was cool, local legend has it that it’s haunted.” Going on to talk of the eerie new video being the title track of the EP and shot by Neil Collins Films, “It was a lot of fun filming down in the cells, and unlike anything I’ve done before. Thankfully they let us out at the end of the day, but it was close!”



Jack J Hutchinson is quickly developing into one of the UK’s best rockers and this shows just how far he’s come.



