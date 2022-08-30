30 August 2022 (released)
Today, Music-News had the wonderful opportunity to sit down with Doug Burke, founder of MuseyTV, and hear more about his brand new television network that showcases live concerts of our favorite artists and bands, all for free. Doug explains how the exciting process works, and how all the talented musicians featured on the network generate revenue that makes the platform artist-friendly.Congratulations on the launch of MuseyTV! Tell us more about it.
MuseyTV is a TV network featuring concert films and documentaries of musicians from a wide variety of genres. We are available in the app store on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and on the web at MuseyTV.com. We are powered by The E.W. Scripps Company’s ConnectedTV application and they handle our monetization. We are working with them to distribute our network on additional platforms. The Scripps platform delivers state of the art monetization results from launch. Is this your first time being involved on the business side of the music industry?
We began our music journalism journey interviewing songwriters on their back story, vision and inspirations in a podcast called Backstory Song. That experience led us to understand that artists and fans have an emotional bond that is unlike almost any other form of media. We decided we wanted to create a channel to deepen and strengthen this bond.Who and what were your musical influences growing up?
My record and CD collection, and now my playlists are expansive. I don’t think I am alone. I grew up on The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, The Jackson 5, Buddy Holly, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Neil Young, Crosby Stills Nash, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, The Eagles, Steely Dan, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, The Clash, The Ramones, Blondie, The Pretenders, Elvis Costello, Eddie Rabbit, Jimmy Buffett, Run DMC, Grand Masterflash, Bill Evans, Miles Davis, Stan Getz, Garth Brooks, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, N.W.A. and more. And I think I am not alone. Everyone doesn’t love every type of music, but most people like more than one type of music. And our tastes are evolving and expanding throughout our lifetimes.What inspired you to launch MuseyTV?
We are passionate fans of live music shows and when the pandemic arrived, the concert venues were shuttered and musicians were denied the ability to tour and make a living. Cooped up in our homes, we sought to watch concerts on our home theater systems with quality sound pumping from our speakers. Watching from the comfort of our home theaters, the audio and video quality of user generated concert footage captured from a smartphone while someone is talking to their friends deeply disturbed us. We were also disturbed by the highly interruptive ads splashing on our screen mid-song telling us about an open shopping cart we have have. We were also disturbed by artists and video producers having their content ripped off in so many different ways.
We decided there was room for a different solution to connect artists with their fans.What do you hope to achieve with MuseyTV?
We would like to connect artists to their fans in a quality connected TV experience. Everything we do is designed to serve the artist and help them build a connection with their fans. We only show artist approved high quality video and sound. No user generated content allowed. Artists share in our ad revenue in a totally transparent way. So, every time a viewer watches a show and an ad the artist or the content rights owner is sharing in the ad revenue as a reward.Best live concert you've ever attended?
Bruce Springsteen and the E. Street Band Los Angeles Sports Arena April 15, 2009.Tell us how our readers can get involved and keep up with MuseyTV?
Readers can download our app in the Roku, FireTV or AppleTV store if they have those Connected TV devices. They can watch on our website www.musey.tv
. They can follow us on social media and share our social posts if they like. If there is a particular concert film readers would like to see on our network or other advice for us, please email us at info@museytv.com
.
Thank you!