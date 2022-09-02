Album David Sinclair Four Apropos Blues Andy Snipper Share with:





David Sinclair is well known as a journalist and as a Bluesman with the title of this album coming out of a conversation with Billy F Gibbons although it is not clear which persona Sinclair was using at the time.



All the tracks here were written by Sinclair & Geoff Peel except a rollicking version of Chuck Berry’s ‘Bye Bye Johnny’ and a co-write with Glasgow rapper Johnny Cypher ‘Hip-Hopping’.



Together with Geoff Peel on vocals & guitar and the brothers Joss & Rory Mendoza on bass/vocals & drums respectively as well as ‘fifth member of the 4’ Laurie Garman on Blues harp and musically they are quite superb. The list of previous bands that the 4/5 have collaborated with runs to pages and all that experience shows clearly here. Sinclair himself is an excellent guitarist but his vocals are an acquired taste in that he sings with an English accent and for those used to hearing cod-American singing voices, that honesty may be unusual.



All that aside, this is a superb album. The songs are a lot more than the stock Americana & Blues themes we are all so used to covering and have the feel of very ‘British’ subjects although they are appropriate to anywhere.



Standout tracks are many. The title track is dark and threatening with Garman’s harmonica resonating behind the main riff, ‘Years Are Gone’ is reflective, soulful and has the feel of a Kinks/Dire Straits collaboration and ‘When Her Ship Comes Sailing In’ which has a very dark theme but is probably the best number on the album.



Once you get used to Sinclair’s vocal style, this is a superb album and well worth digging into in more than a little attention.





