Young master Lee has been around in the world of Blues/rock since he was eight years old. He played at BB King’s club at age 10, has collaborated with the likes of Joe Bonamassa and is currently on the ‘Keeping The Blues Alive’ cruise. He is also the youngest artist ever to be sponsored by Gibson guitars.



He would also be the first to admit that he hasn’t experienced enough of life to be a meaningful songwriter so this album, the first of three, is a covers album of Blues/rock classics.

He even admits that he cannot improve on the originals so is keeping pretty close to the originals but adding his vocals and, most importantly, his own solos.



And, it’s surprisingly listenable. Sure, the tracks are all familiar and I’ve heard many of them mangled and shredded by musicians trying to put their own stamp on them, which is kind of the point – he isn’t mangling cherished memories or pissing all over great songs but rather he is injecting the thing of himself that can really add to the number.

Do we need another shredded version of ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ or a ‘Midnight Blues’ by a shouting & pouting vocalist? At least these are close to the original and pretty fine too.



I have a few favourites – ‘Ballad Of John Henry’ is dark and massive with a great solo, ‘See The Light’ has great pace and some superb wah-wah and ‘Blue On Black’ shows a softer side and stretches his vocals pretty well.



His vocals are pretty fair (I think they will improve with age too) but it is his guitar playing that really draws you to this collection, and that is bloody fine. Close enough to the originals but also with a sense of his own personality.



Of course, he has a killer backup band, headed by the estimable Wayne Proctor on drums, Alex Phillips on bass, Jon Trier on keyboards and guest spots by Oli Brown & Lynne Jackaman.

Wayne & Oli produced and it was mixed and mastered by Wayne (assisted by Oli) at Superfly Studios.



All told, it’s a fine set, easy to listen to and occasionally hitting some high spots.



TOBY LEE | (toby-lee.com)

