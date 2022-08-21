For original 80s kids, the line-up to this year’s Rewind Festival South was as good as watching Top of the Pops.

Two of the biggest selling artists from the 80s – Holly Johnson of Frankie Goes to Hollywood and The Human League – took the top spot on each day of the Henley weekend, giving festival goers a double bill to remember.



Dressed in a striking gold jacket, the flamboyant Frankie frontman Holly was the consummate showman as he took the crowd on a journey through the band’s mega hits, with a few solo hits sprinkled in for good measure.



He played a great set with songs including Rage Hard and Americanos as he led up to a crescendo of show-stoppers, ending with Two Tribes, Relax, and the song he said was his personal favourite The Power of Love, creating a real magical moment with the audience.



As he left the stage he told the crowd: “I’ve been here before in this fantastic field in Henley-on-Thames. This is my third time at Rewind, South and it’s been as fantastic as ever, thank you. If you’re going home tonight, then drive safely. If you’re staying the night, then be naughty!”



Sunday night headliners The Human League blew the crowd away as ever with their synth-pop back catalogue of huge hits, bringing the audience right back to the days of their top-selling 1981 album Dare.



Dressed in his trademark long flowing coat, Phil Oakey, as always, struck a commanding figure on stage, his look matching his powerful voice that sounds just as great now as it did in the 80s.



Flanked by the ever glamorous Joanne and Susan, Phil told the sea of fans: “This generation who like our music – there’s so many of you! It’s lovely to be back in our second home!”



Real highlights for us, of which there were many, included Mirror Man (immediately transported us back to our teenage bedrooms!), (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action, and Don’t You Want Me. The band ended as they always seem to with Phil’s much-loved Georgio Moroder collaboration Electric Dreams which had the crowd linking arms and a real feeling of love in the audience.



Other standout acts across the weekend were Level 42 on Saturday and Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins on Sunday who had the audience eating out of their hands, drawing huge crowds to the front of the stage.



Level 42’s iconic jazz-funk pop sound was perfect for the Saturday afternoon slot, with hits that included Lessons in Love, Something About You and The Sun Goes Down (Living It Up).



The lovely Tom Bailey put on a performance that provided the perfect prescription for happy Rewinders with songs including Doctor Doctor, Hold Me Now and Love On Your Side. To the delight of the crowd, Tom produced a huge red inflatable ball which he threw out to the crowd during You Take Me Up, as he did when he performed last at Rewind. As always, a slick and mesmerising performance by Tom, who was clearly drinking up every second of his time on stage, as were the audience.



Presented by the enigmatic Mr Rewind himself, The Doctor (of Dr and the Medics), Saturday’s bill included the amazing Kim Wilde who said she’d taken time out from watering her vegetables and a DJ set from Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp. Other acts were Johnny Hates Jazz who performed a fabulous set as always, a Rockabilly shindig from The Stray Cats’ drummer Slim Jim Phantom, Odyssey, Bjorn Again, and Belinda Carlisle.



Sunday’s 80s treat included the legend that is Midge Ure, and the powerful voice of Heather Small, whose mum was bopping away at the front of the crowd, no doubt feeling very proud. As was Chesney Hawkes whose 16-year-old son Indy blew the audience away with his solo guitar performance during his dad’s cover of Prince’s Purple Rain. Other acts were Irish sensations Hothouse Flowers, the powerful voice of Carol Decker with T’Pau, a skanking-tastic performance from The Selecter, The Real Thing, Mica Paris, and an amazing sun-drenched set by The Lighthouse Family’s Tunde which really lifted the audience, providing a real magic moment.



As The Doctor always says, the Rewind Festival is a place to leave your troubles behind and somewhere to enjoy that wonderful decade surrounded by like-minded people, all of whom enter into the Rewind spirit. The Covid effect has meant that people are truly trying to get the most out of every single moment in life and doing what they love the most as much as they can.



For a large-sized festival, it’s amazing how intimate and friendly it can feel, thanks to the community spirit of those who take part, be it wearing colourful 80s costumes or making new friends with a common love.



It really is much more than just about the music – although thankfully the music is always great too. It’s a rich tapestry of 80s culture with Captain Caveman, The Flintstones and Yogi Bear all there to enjoy the ride back to the decade and we don’t even need a Delorian to get there! Can’t wait for next year.



Photo credit: Paul King