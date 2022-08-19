Troy Redfern

Redfern is one of the new breed of slide players – incendiary, explosive and very much a lead sound.



‘Gasoline’ is the new single from his much awaited new album ‘The Wings Of Salvation’ and it’s perfect to become the anthem for the drought-ridden and fiery days we are in at the moment.



His playing is terrific, ripping out slide riffs on a metal bodied National alongside his vocals with the right amount of posture and pout. The backing from Dave Marks on bass guitar and Paul Stewart (The Feeling) on drums is equally fiery.



“Everybody’s looking for the action

Something just to take away the pain

I know I found the main attraction

I know I’ve got to break the chain” – yeah, that sums it up.







Order the album from www.troyredfern.com