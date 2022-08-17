“Talk to me, people! Is everyone irie?”



It’s a question that needs no answer from this pumped up and steamy Berlin crowd, as roots-reggae pioneer Winston Rodney, AKA Burning Spear, holds his devote fans in the palm of his hand.



Charismatic Spear and this Berlin crowd are truly one, with the septuagenarian checking on them during his impressively lengthy set.



Fans travelled from Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland to catch Spear live (this being his sole gig on the eastern side of Europe).



Support act, Berlin-based Vido Jelashe, already has the crowd jumping, before charmingly checking his wristwatch to make way for 77-year-old Spear.



From brassy opener Door Peep, now almost half a century old and with its “give thanks and praise” line, it’s an increasingly energetic set.



A security guard occasionally opens a side door to allow fans a waft of fresh air, but it’s Spear and his sublime Burning Band, complete with sax, trombone and trumpet, who remain coolest in Berlin’s packed Astra Kulturhaus.



Mic tucked in the back pocket of his frayed denim shorts, it’s not long before Spear’s on his trademark red conga drums.



His every move cheered and celebrated, Spear jogs on the spot and shuffles from side to side, while lead guitarist Cecil Ordonez urges the crowd on. Africa, with its Kilimanjaro refrain, is both forceful and delicate. The night’s biggest cheers come for the stirring title track from Spear’s 1975 album, Marcus Garvey.



Exactly 60 years after Jamaica gained independence, an enthralling encore of African Postman, Slavery Days and Red, Gold and Green, brings this special evening to a close.



As he leaves the stage, Spear thanks his band and loyal following, wishing them peace. Next stop for Spear is the cooler climes of Sweden.



Photo Credit: Russ Handy





