North London-based hip-hop and grime star Knap returns with his latest single ‘Leaving The Endz’, releasing on Friday 29th of July 2022. After releasing his debut Mixtape ‘Just Getting Started’ in 2017, Knap has shown no signs of slowing down, releasing an impressive flurry of singles across 2018, as well as a music video for his grime track ‘Better Run’, and a prolific freestyle on the esteemed ‘BL@CKBOX’ YouTube Channel.

We caught up with Knap to find out more...



Hi Knap, how are you?

Am good so far.



Tell us a bit about your new single ‘Leaving the Endz’.

My latest single leaving the endz is about me trying to better my life trying to move up in life leaving the struggles of where I am from in South London for good, living a successful life from the music I make which I will eventually get to.



What are you most proud of about your new single?

What I am most proud of about this track is the deep lyrics, flow and wordplay which relates to what I am going through right now and a catchy chorus.



Who would you say were your biggest inspirations while writing this track? How did you channel them in the production?

My biggest inspirations while writing this track is a hard one because I was mainly inspired by me having enough of struggling trying to make it out. I say at the time of writing the track my inspirations would be a rapper called wretch 32 and a rapper called ra. I channelled them by incorporating my own sound which I believe I have with metaphors, wordplay, and lyricism which is what these artists never fail to deliver.







You use a mix of vocal and instrumental elements in your music. If you had to describe your sound in one sentence, what would it be?

If I was to describe my sound in one sentence I would say versatile, lyrical and punchy.



What would you say your biggest challenge has been so far in your career?

My biggest challenge so far in my music career will have to be getting and pushing my music out there to as many people as possible and also trying to get my music on the biggest radio stations that will cater for my type of music. That's my biggest challenge so far is getting radio play on the radio station I want it being played on.



What is your biggest goal for the future?

My biggest goal for the future is me being an established successful artist, being one of the biggest rappers and artists in the country. But I say my biggest goal right now is getting one of my future singles charting.



Do you have any additional releases or shows coming up within the next year?

Oh man, I have a lot of releases, singles, and visuals within the next year and can't wait for everyone to hear it. The only way is up. I have a couple potential shows and performances pending. I have already done 2 performances last month with many more to come. I am just getting started really but am looking forward to it.

