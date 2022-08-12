Live Rod Stewart Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts USA John Reed Share with:





Blessed with one of the most recognizable voices ever, Rod Stewart (who is 77, but acts like a man half his age) is still a major treat to witness live. His legendary raspy voice compels on any genre he attempts, be it ballads, rock, or dance-flavored dittys.



Stewart performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 12, 2022.



Well known for his interpretations of other artists' creations, he opened with a scorching cover of Robert Palmer's 1988 smash, "Addicted to Love" (one of several cover versions that pepperd the night's varied setlist). Stewart then did not waste any time in reviving his early days, following up with his international smash "You Wear It Well" and a fantastic take of the Faces' classic "Ohh La La" (the only Faces song that Stewart did that evening).



Revisiting his 1984 "Camouflage" album, Stewart smoothly belted out "Some Guys Have All The Luck" (another song that Robert Palmer had recorded, but did not pen), which sounded great in all of its '80s-synthesized glory.



Stewart later did a phenomenal job recreating the pain-filled 1976 tune, "The First Cut is the Deepest" (written by Cat Stevens), but quickly lightened the mood with the dance-flavored "Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)", before unleashing the iconic "Maggie May".



Getting serious again, Stewart tackled the blues with an epic "I'd Rather Go Blind", before again changing direction with more dance-related cuts "Young Turks" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy"? (his 1979 super-sized smash that was one of the last Disco hits of that decade).



While he was backed by a crack-band and a handful of singers/instrumentalists, Stewart's most impressive part of the evening was his unplugged set. Featuring such great moments as "People Get Ready", a cover of The Impressions' hit that was the only Gospel-related song of the night. And it would take a real cold-hearted person to not have felt at least a tinge of romance during the triple shot of "Tonight's The Night (Gonna Be Alright)", "You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)", and Van Morrison's, "Have I Told You Lately".



The night ended on a high note with Stewart's 1983 gem "Baby Jane" (the biggest hit from the album "Body Wishes") and concluded with the irresistibly fun "Hot Legs".



Although he did not return to the stage for his fairly-often-played closer, "Stay With Me", Stewart's nearly two-hour set made up for an impeccable evening.



