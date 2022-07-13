Single Venus Grrrls Violet State of Mind Joe McIndoe Share with:





Venus Grrrls treat us to a roaring night on the town with new single’Violet State of Mind’.



This latest song marks the first offering from the Leeds five piece since 2021 EP Potions.



The band returned to the music scene with a bullish rock number about the thrill of catching the eye for the first time and weighing up the potential suitor. Vocalist Grace Kelly sings:



”Was gonna call it quits on the night, until you walked in my line of sight, talking to your mates all in a violet state of mind”.



The guitar quickly sets out a beefy no-nonsense rhythm. In keeping with the tune’s theme, the melody thrusts the listener forward, and finds no space for subtlety.



At just over two minutes ’Violet State of Mind’, is a short, sharp shock of muscular guitar and persistent drums. The singer gives an enjoyably bullish rendition, that easily holds its own against the soundtrack.



Kelly’s Performance is appropriately boisterous, without losing a sweeter quality. This is particularly evident as the front woman comfortably holds a note, to help propel the listener into the chorus.



Those who previously enjoyed a track like Figure It Out by Royal Blood, will be tempted in by a similarly robust melodic energy. Lyrics are also refreshingly forthright and will appeal to those looking for a love song that trades twee sentimentality for the fiery passion of a late night courtship.

