For over 40 years, the band Madness have captivated both young and old with their storybook of catchy hits, and this was played out for all to see at this year’s Standon Calling Festival.



Families, teenagers, plus the original 70s and 80s ska lovers all flocked to see Suggs and the nutty boys perform their special kind of Madness at the main stage on the festival’s opening night.



It was the first time Standon Calling has hosted a main bill on the Thursday night, and the crowd’s reaction will no doubt make this a permanent feature of this popular festival in Hertfordshire.



There weren’t many bands in the 80s who had success like Madness, when it seemed that every few weeks would herald a new song by the magnificent seven. Their most successful period was between 1980-1986 when the band’s songs spent a total of 214 weeks in the UK singles charts, gaining 17 Top 10 hits, firmly embedding their songs in the soundtrack of the nation.



From the times Suggs and the boys hit the stage, the crowd were treated to a nostalgic journey through Madness’ rich back catalogue of 80s classics, as well as a couple of newer songs such as NW5 and Mr Apples.



Ever the cheeky raconteur, Suggs entertained the Standon audience by introducing each song with a clever narrative, bantering with the crowd and joking about everyone from Boris Johnson to the Spice Girls.



In one hilarious intro, Suggs mentioned that he had a chance meeting with Johnny Depp who he said was in tears, and confided that it was because….”My Girl’s mad at me” – cue the song My Girl!



It really was hit after hit as the crowd partied to a string of Madness magic beginning with their classic opener One Step Beyond, followed by much-loved hits including Embarrassment, The Sun and The Rain, Shut Up, and Wings of a Dove.



Among the crowd favourites were Baggy Trousers and House of Fun which got everyone in a state of madness, reliving the memories of their youth. They finished with a great rendition of It Must Be Love which had the audience singing and swaying in unison.



As the crowd starting dispersing after a great set, thinking the party was over, the Camden boys returned for a rousing encore featuring the signature tune Madness and Nightboat to Cairo. It truly was an epic finale to a memorable and historic night for the Standon festival.



Among those supporting Madness on the opening day was soulstress Gabrielle, whose voice sounds just as rich as ever.



Dressed in a green flowing gown, Gabrielle seemed full of gratitude for the appreciative reaction of the younger members of the audience as she joked: “Sorry if your parents force-fed you my music….no, I’m not sorry!”



Thanking everyone for “singing all the words to my songs”, she entertained with her classic hits Rise, If You Ever, the Bridget Jones’ movie hit song Out of Reach and a great cover of Womack & Womack’s Teardrops.

Finishing with her number one smash Dreams, which topped the UK charts in 1993, Gabrielle told the audience that if they wanted “to hang out with this old bird a bit more, I’m touring this year”.



What a magical start to this increasingly popular festival whose loyal followers have a great line-up still to enjoy this weekend including Anne-Marie, Declan McKenna, Sam Ryder, Primal Scream and Craig David.



There couldn’t have been a more apt headliner than Madness to open this great festival, as Standon Calling truly offers a House of Fun for everyone, old and young.

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,