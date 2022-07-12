Live Nile Rodgers & CHiC BST Hyde Park Amanda Hall-Davis Share with:





Legendary, funkster, Nile Rodgers & CHIC lit up the main stage, at the BST festival, as a deafening welcome greeted them. Sleek, guitar virtuoso, Rodgers was pumped with energy, as his funky masterclass began.



‘I Just Can’t Wait for Saturday’ was the powerful opener, that welcomed Rodgers onto the stage. With neat, long dreads, white Baker boy hat, 70s shades, a sharp, ice pink suit, and his white, gleaming guitar, Rodgers was in the groove, ready to blast out his trademark track credits.



Throwing hit after hit, evergreen Rodgers took a fervent crowd, on a nostalgic ride, juggling iconic, classics, from hits he had written for Bowie, Diana Ross, Sister Sledge , Madonna and Daft Punk. Strong, sharp rifts and harmonies were masterfully juggled and thrown into his mix.



Rodgers classic showmanship was ablaze, as funk/jazz master stepped up, heating the crowd up, ready for the headliners, Duran Duran.



High octane energy emulated, from across the crowd, as the multi-Grammy award winner, Rodgers broke musical ground, with the memorable CHIC track, ‘Le Freak’.



Rodgers guitar wizardry was exceptional giving the baying crowd, a first-class performance with his montage of customary disco tracks. Sister Sledge’s hit ‘Lost in Music’ took the crowd, on a nostalgic 70s rewind. With CHIC’s fluid strong vocal output, the crowd was whipped up into a frenzied appreciation.



Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’, led an ecstatic crowd, to erupt with cheers blasted out across Hyde Park. Rodgers held the upbeat party vibe, as hit after hit kept coming.



‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Upside Down and ‘He’s the Greatest Dancer’ got the crowd dancing and singing, as Rodgers added his funky guitar licks, fusing with CHIC’s vocals and band.



Full respect to the musical powerhouse, that is Ralph Rolle (full-time drummer for Nile Rodgers & CHIC), who worked the crowd, with a rally of chants, about London city, heightening the overzealous mass, who reciprocated, as Rolle led into a solo drum extravaganza illustrating his renowned talent.



Expertly, creatively executed, Rodgers and CHIC wrapped up their spectacular set…… and put their own stamp on style…