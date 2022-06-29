This year, the Eden sessions has seen a proper mixed bag of diverse acts, the key ingredient being quality, but, as usual, there has been something for everyone.



So far, Music-News have been lucky enough to join in the Oasis singalong with Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds, then witness a jaw dropping virtual smack in the face from Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails. Tonight it's time to go a bit mainstream, embrace the cheese and listen to Bryan Adams crank out the hits.



There's no support act tonight, seemingly so Bryan can give us an extra-long set and he kicks off with Kick Ass. A track from latest album So Happy It Hurts, next up is Can't Stop This Thing We Started which properly gets the singalong started.



A few songs in and we get a couple in a row from 1984's remarkable Reckless album. The instantly recognisable riff of Somebody rings out and pretty soon we're all shouting "I need somebody, somebody like you" back at Bryan and the band and this gig is in full swing. Heaven is next and a few tears a shed as all the couples look each other in the eye, he does the cheese so well.



A couple of songs later and Bryan announces that he originally "did this next song with Tina Turner" he then motions to the back of both sides of the stage as if to welcome her, then says " and tonight...she's not here!" We all have a laugh as he and his super tight band kick out It's Only Love. This song contains one of my favourite pause before a big riff moments, you know the one, it's super effective, and it's not even the best such moment tonight. Superb song.



The Canadian Rocker (I believe it's law to refer to him as such) has two types of song, the all-out rocker and the ballad and of course we get the latter aplenty. Songs like Everything I Do and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman give some of us a chance to nip off for a beer, always watching the clock, nervous we're going to miss Summer of 69, and we're right to be nervous too as he plays the natural encore (I guess at some point over the years it had to be relegated into the main set) two-thirds of the way through the set. It's a fantastic song and probably the biggest singalong of the night but it's followed by, in my humble opinion, his most accomplished offering, and best song Run To You. He makes great use of the massive video backdrop tonight, particularly for this track, and of course has the ultimate pause before a big riff moment, perfect.



Bryan's band, many of whom have been with him since the early days are superb, in particular Keith Scott on lead guitar who plays with great skill and energy all night. and Bryan himself just seems to have a voice that is incapable of hitting a bad note, still as strong as ever at 62 years of age!



The main set ends with the classic Cuts Like a Knife, giving us a reminder of pretty much where it all started.



The main focus of the encore was a reprise of Shine A Light where he got us all to shine our mobile phone lights aloft providing a fantastic spectacle in the near dark, especially with the colourfully illuminated Biomes lit up behind the stage.



It was one of those gigs where you repeatedly find yourself saying, oh yeah, he did that one as well, over and over again. He finishes the show with an acoustic version of All For Love, a song he did a long time ago with Rod Stewart and Sting. It’s a great end to a fantastic performance.



We decided to stay over at the Eden Project in one of their Landpods after the gig. As well as straightforward camping, the YHA at Eden offers glamping in the form of American Airstream Caravans, luxury Bell Tents and these Landpod things. It’s kind of like a little shepherd's hut but with a roll-back roof so if it’s nice weather you can sleep under the stars. There are 2 double beds on top of each other a little seating area, lighting and USB ports, and we got our own BBQ pit. Really good value, especially if 4 of you share it. A great way to turn an Eden gig into a mini glamping trip, and it’s only a 10 minute walk up the hill from the main entrance. Check out the YHA Eden Project site for more details



Setlist



Kick Ass

Can't Stop This Thing We Started

Shine a Light

Somebody

Heaven

Go Down Rockin'

It's Only Love

On the Road

You Belong to Me

I've Been Looking for You

The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You

Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?

Here I Am

When You're Gone

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

Back to You

Not Guilty

18 til I Die

Summer of '69

Run to You

One Night Love Affair

Please Forgive Me

Cuts Like a Knife



So Happy It Hurts

Straight From the Heart

Shine a Light

These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life

All for Love



