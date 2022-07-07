Franky Perez – The Return of the TroubadourFranky Perez is looking tanned, relaxed and happy. And so he should be, a new album launched and recently over in the U.K. from his home in America to play the Black Deer Festival, he exudes an easy-going charm that’s instantly likeable. On top of that, there’s a rare and real honesty and openness for someone who’s been in the music business for so many years, the passion for his craft practically sparkling in his eyes when he talks.Having spent the past decade with a number of topflight bands as an in-demand featured vocalist, the time was right for the singer songwriter to get back to his roots. Stints on the road with Apocalyptica and Deadland Ritual amongst others had brought him into contact with vast audiences, something the amiable Perez was used to, but this veteran of the scene was forced to rethink and take a break from constant touring cycles when the global pandemic shut everything down. Having touched on the darker side of life in the past, it was time for a fresh chapter and one that changed not just his world but for everyone involved. We caught up with him recently at his London hotel just before Black Deer to discuss the journey.