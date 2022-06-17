Coming out of the gauntlet of the last two years, you look to find silver linings from it all. The loss of life and strain on the world psyche has been immeasurably tough but from this sudden halt of the earth, a few good things can be taken. It forced everyone to some degree to reassess their daily lives and their place in the world. For many, this gave them a chance to unplug for once from the head-down metropolitan grind and operate on a more widely conscious level. This may have been spurned on by increased time spent out absorbing the natural world or simply being given a break from the 40-hour-a-week cycle that ends up consuming entire lives. When given a break, humanity collectively reevaluated its place in the world.



That was the ethos for the latest record from L.A. indie dream-pop artist Blunda. The prolific artist whose catalogue stretches from '90s alternative darlings to modern TV and film scores has released Brighter Days, a collection of songs that evoke warm, fresh breezes and new possibilities while never straying into mindless bubblegum territory. His positive aura comes from intentionality and fully acknowledges the hardships endured along the way. This album, which trades off instrumental and vocal tracks, is about seeking out those clear spaces above the din, whichever way you might find them. The artist explains: “This album came out of wanting to create a space and feeling that would transport the listener. I found myself going on tons of hikes this past year with my son and exploring all these amazing places just outside of the city. I really wanted to create something that gave the feeling of being in all these wide-open spaces. Especially after all the lockdowns of the last couple of years. I love music that takes you out of reality and puts you into a feeling or place. That inspired me as I worked on the songs and gave me the freedom to let them be. With or without vocals.”



The calming ambience of nature sounds is greeted by the slow-moving wave of a synth pad to usher in 'Beginning', the album's instrumental opener. A pensive chord progression over a slow trip-hop beat complimented by hypnotically cycling synth bass and a meandering guitar lead. The song opens up with sparkling guitar flourishes like the first exuberant rays from the rising sun. Triumphant and intrinsically free, unencumbered by darkness. The track feels like a breath of fresh air after a long incarceration.



'Lost Without You' is more anchored with a steady electro-pop kick-snare 1-2 punch and Andy Bluda's cool '80s-style croon. The breathy vocals and airy vocals meld into one salty breeze as the staccato guitars team up with the beat to create a sublimely produced track. Ideal for those longest days of the year. 'Belong to Me' takes this vibe and amps it up with an expansive chorus that begs to be belted out of a convertible cruising down California's Highway 1 at sunset. Hopelessly nostalgic echoing guitars reach soaring heights for the track's climactic solo and finale.



'Tape Pad' evolves out of a slinky bass line and effortless beat. Psychedelic textures ebb and flow like wispy clouds coalescing and dissipating. Blunda's voice comes in on the wind as another “instrumental” colour on the painter's palette. 'Open' embraces dub sonics with off-beat minor chord guitar hits, horn-like synth, and swirling delay that feels like visual tracers while under the influence. 'Bm' takes on one of the darkest tones of the record. Long, resonant ominous chords and a listless beat. It also produces some of the most gorgeous textures on the album. Like the backing track to a haunting Nick Cave saga. The album wraps in inspirational fashion with 'Light On'. Pan-flute synths and happy guitar arpeggios are matched with spacious mountaintop drums. Blunda's voice strikes a perfect balance between Beck at his most silky and David Gilmour at his most lofty. A final chorale to the gods for the gift of open spaces.



Brighter Days is a brilliant record. Full of soul, reflection, levity, intricacy, beauty, and abandon. Andy Blunda's mastery of sonic layering while respecting the power of simple lines and powerful moments makes for a deeply compelling piece of art. This is the deep exhale we all need after two years of holding our breath.

