In celebration of a half-century since the group was created, The Doobie Brothers have gotten back on the road with latter day lead vocalist Michael McDonald (for the first time in over 25+ years) in tow.



McDonald is sharing the stage with original Doobies Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston, alongside longtime band guitarist John McPhee. The Doobie Brothers performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on June 25, 2022.



Opening with the band's first single, 1971's "Nobody", they quickly tore into their masterful cover of "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)". Originally recorded by Motown chanteuse Kim Weston, McDonald, Johnston, and bassist John Cowan, each took turns singing the lead vocals on the verses.



Revisiting their landmark 1978 album, "Minute By Minute" (their most successful record with McDonald), a pair of deeper tracks, "Here to Love You" and "Dependin' on You", were well received. But they were quickly overshadowed by the biker-friendly anthem, "Rockin' Down the Highway".



While it was a hit for Carly Simon, it is sometimes overlooked that The Doobie Brothers did the original version of the possessive ode, "You Belong to Me", but McDonald reclaimed the song as his own this night. Johnston and Simmons then shined as they shared lead vocals on the soulful ballad, "South City Midnight Lady", an album track from 1973's classic album, "The Captain and Me".



McDonald's delivery on the jazz-laced and mellowish "It Keeps You Runnin'" was smooth, but a more than normal guitar-heavy version of "Eyes of Silver" was more well received.



Mixed in between all the classic Doobie Brothers' cuts were a trio of new songs ("Easy", "Don't Ya Mess With Me", and "Wherever We Go") from the band's new album, "Liberte". And while McDonald is onboard for the tour, he is not present on the new disc.



"Real Love", the biggest hit from the Doobies' 1980 release, "One Step Closer" (which turned out to be the final studio album the band would do with McDonald), saw McDonald again stealing the spotlight.



After the 1973 deep-cut "Without You" (another one from "The Captain and Me"),

the ensemble ended the show with a hit-filled run featuring: "Jesus Is Just Alright", "What a Fool Believes", "Long Train Runnin'", and a mammoth "China Grove".



A three-song encore began with "Black Water", an epic take of "Takin' It To The Streets", and ended with "Listen to The Music", making the night a flawless celebration of the band's catalog.